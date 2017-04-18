Roving cops chance upon 3 drug suspects

THREE suspected drug pushers were arrested on V. Rama, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City last Monday evening.

Packs of shabu estimated to be worth P50,740 were confiscated by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the San Nicolas Police Station from Arnel Tarroza, 38, Bruce Espinoza, 24, and Mardy Codilla Jr., 18.

Police officers were patrolling the area on foot at 8:15 p.m. when they chanced upon the three suspects carrying 17 small sachets of shabu that weighed 4.3 grams.

The suspects will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.