Sta. Fe cleans up shores after holiday

MORE than 100 municipal employees, police officers and volunteers collected 50 sacks of trash on the shores of Santa Fe, Bantayan Island after the Holy Week.

Cebu Port Authority’s record showed 35,000 people arrived in Sta. Fe for Holy Week.

Minor problems were encountered by the tourists, like lack of rooms to stay in.

The municipality cleaned up the shoreline last Sunday, which has been the practice of the town after Holy Week.

Next year, Santa Fe plans to implement a zero waste policy.

An ordinance has been recently passed for this.

There was only a drizzle in Sta. Fe last Sunday, as opposed to the heavy rains and flooding in mainland Cebu.