Strengthen BINs: Magpale to brgys.

CEBU Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale advised the barangays in the province to intensify their Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) and centralize the verification of reports about threats to security.

This came after the Provincial Government received texts and reports about alleged arrivals of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in different cities and municipalities in the province when everybody was celebrating Holy Week. The reports turned out to be false.

The BIN is an anti-crime network created to improve a place’s peace and order situation.

Magpale said this set-up should be strengthened especially in coastal barangays so that security threats can be quickly verified by the barangays. This will also stop unverified reports from circulating online, Magpale said.

As regards the Holy Week celebration, Magpale said it was generally peaceful in the Province despite the false reports.

In Cebu City, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is waiting for the approval from Pagcor to release funds for the four members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) who died during the Inabanga encounter with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Osmeña requested for the release of P500,000 to each of the slain officers’ families.

He said this is part of the city’s contribution to protect the people of Inabanga, Bohol.

“It’s a big amount, but the condition is very hard because we have to die first,” said Osmeña. CNU Interns Mary Nhel Dajao, Mara Gabilan