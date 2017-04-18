Suspect in rape of baby pleads 'not guilty'

A 40-YEAR-OLD man maintained his innocence in charges that he abducted and raped a four-month-old baby in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City last February 9.

Jonathan “Jojo” Marfe pleaded not guilty to criminal cases of kidnapping and serious illegal detention and statutory rape before Judge Ester Veloso of the Regional Trial Court Branch 6. Both cases are non-bailable.

The Office of the Carcar City Prosecutor indicted Marfe for statutory rape and kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

“After perusing all the evidence presented by the complainant, the undersigned finds sufficient basis to establish probable cause that the crimes were committed and that the respondent is probably guilty thereof,” Prosecutor Anabelle Robles said in the inquest resolution.

Marfe denied the allegations, saying he went home to join his live-in partner when the incident occurred.

But Robles said that physical evidence exist pointing to Marfe as the perpetrator of the crime.

“His actuation on that morning of Feb. 9, 2017 were testified to by witnesses, and the investigation of the police officers cannot be doubted,” she said.