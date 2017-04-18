Teenager shot dead inside internet cafe | SunStar

TWO unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen shot a 16-year-old boy to death while he was playing an online game inside an Internet cafe in Barangay Manatad, Sibonga last Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Elmer Maravilles Abangan, who succumbed to gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Abangan’s companion Jerome Romero, who sat beside him, was spared by the culprits.

The victim was rushed to Sibonga Municipal Health Center, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Three shells of .45 pistol were recovered at the crime scene.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.

