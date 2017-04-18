Vessel riders safe after rescue
AT least 619 passengers from Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental were rescued yesterday after their ship stalled while on its way to Cebu City.
Dionilett Ampil, Philippine Coast Guard Cebu Station commander, told SunStar Cebu that they received the call for help from mv Trans Asia 2 at 5 a.m.
The ship was spotted near Gango Point off Ozamis City.
Ampit said a tugboat was sent to rescue the passengers, who were declared safe and were later accommodated in another vessel.
Ampil said the ship was dead on the water after its engine malfunctioned minutes after leaving its port of origin.
