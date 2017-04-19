6,000 pupils in Naga get dental kits

ALMOST 6,000 pre-schoolers and graders in the City of Naga received free dental kits from Apo Cement Corp./Cemex Philippines and the City Government.

Its beneficiaries were the children from the elementary schools of Inoburan, Langtad, Tinaan, Naalad, Mainit, Pangdan, Calavera and Uling.

Now on its 23rd year, Cemex’s Isang Milyong Sipilyo Program aims to give one million toothbrushes and toothpastes to day care and elementary school pupils.

It is in support of the Department of Health’s (DOH) celebration of the National Oral Health Month.

Last March 15, dentists from the City Health of Naga led by Ethel Uy, Apo Cement Corp. community relations officer Marlito Cabigas, community relations officer Jill Nacar, Tinaan Barangay Captain Teodoro Cantal Jr. and Principal Antonio Rimas distributed the dental kits to the pupils of Cepoc Elemetary School in Tinaan.

The dentists also taught the children the proper way to brush their teeth.

Rimas welcomed Cemex’s program, saying that dental hygiene is very important.

He said toothache among children is the most common cause of absenteeism.

DOH said poor oral health has detrimental effects on the children’s school performance and mars success in later life.

“No matter how studious, the child is, one cannot concentrate because of the pain. No matter how intelligent the child is, he or she will surely be distracted by the pain,” Rimas said.