Badian village councilman nabbed in drug bust

POLICE arrested a 40-year-old village councilman in Badian town, Cebu in a drug bust Tuesday night, April 18.

Bernardino Seguisabal, a councilor of Barangay Bato, was caught near the Kawasan Falls in Barangay Matutinao, Badian.

Seized from the suspect were six small sachets of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, with a street value of P6,000.

Badian town police chief Bonifacio Pareja Jr. said that they monitored Seguisabal since December last year.

Senior Inspector Pareja said Seguisabal can dispose 5 to 10 grams of shabu per week, adding that the suspect sourced his supply from Cebu City. (SunStar Cebu)