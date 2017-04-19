Cebu City honors late president of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

MEMBERS of the Cebu City Council extended their condolences to the family of the late Robert Eduardo "Bobby" Aboitiz, president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi).

The legislative body also recognized his dedication and devotion to public service, which are his legacy to the community.

In a privilege speech, Councilor Joel Garganera recalled how Aboitiz helped him when he started out as a public servant.

It was Aboitiz who donated the barangay hall of Tinago since the Rafi building is located on Lopez Jaena St., which is under the jurisdiction of the downtown barangay.

Councilor Philip Zafra, for his part, said that it was Aboitiz who sponsored the construction of the Mabolo Fire-Substation and Police Station and the Parian Police Station.

"Through the years, I have personally witnessed his growth and dedication to help our constituents. During the Guinsaogon landslide tragedy in Leyte, Rafi, under his (Aboitiz's) leadership, was the one who served as a depository for the assistance of the 24 students whose mothers died during the tragedy, until such time all of them were able to graduate," Garganera said.

Aboitiz, 67, served as co-chairperson of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board at the time of his death.