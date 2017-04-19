Central Visayas still on full alert: Taliño

POLICE Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño welcomed the P100,000 bounty for the eight remaining suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf terror group, saying it might encourage the public to give information to police and military.

The alleged terrorists reportedly escaped during their clash with government forces in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol last April 11.

Taliño said they are still on full alert and security tight in Bohol, Cebu and Siquijor.

More than 5,000 military and police personnel, including tanods, will secure the start of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings today in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Taliño said they are considering to jam cell phone signals in some parts of Bohol. Authorities had instructed telecommunication firms to produce signal jammers.

Meanwhile, Taliño said he respects the issuance of a “temporary, special travel advisory” for Bohol by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Korea.

The special advisory is equal to a red alert status, which suggests for the cancellation and postponement of any visit to Bohol by South Korean nationals "unless there are urgent matters to attend to."

Taliño said there are no reports that the scheduled tours of some Asean delegates after the meetings have been canceled or postponed.

“Our objective is zero incident,” he said.