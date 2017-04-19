CIDG stops its anti-drug ops on orders from top

FOLLOWING an order from Camp Crame, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Central Visayas will pull out from its anti-illegal drugs campaign to focus on other crimes.

With that, regional chief of the CIDG-Central Visayas Royina Garma said they will review the financial assets of persons involved in drugs for a case build-up.

But there will be no buy-busts and drug raids anymore.

Chief Inspector Hector Amancia, deputy regional chief of the CIDG-Central Visayas, said they will run after those in the Most Wanted Persons list in Central Visayas.

The CIDG received the order last April 6 from their main headquarters.