DOST 7 checks hybrid bus

THE experimental hybrid bus developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) was affected by heavy flooding brought about by the low-pressure area over the weekend.

But DOST 7 director Edilberto Paradela clarified that the DOST Metal Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) is still checking the bus for damages.

Once the maintenance check is completed, the DOST-MIRDC will inspect the hybrid bus's possible routes.

During yesterday’s 888 Forum, Paradela told reporters that the bus will start operating this quarter.

He said the DOST and the Cebu City Government have agreed to use the bus, adding that they're setting up routes and drop-off stations.

Paradela said a proposed route from the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City to Mandaue City is being discussed.

He said they're still discussing where to park the bus after its old parking area at the North Reclamation Area was flooded over the weekend.

The 40-meter hybrid bus was conceptualized by the DOST as an answer to the mass transportation problem in Metro Cebu.

Capable of carrying up to 240 passengers per trip, the bus is mainly powered by a hybrid diesel fuel and electric-powered battery.

A prototype bus is currently running at Clark in Pampanga.