Elderly receive free medicines

AROUND 300 residents, mostly elderly, of Barangay Balud in Dalaguete, Cebu were given free medicines and food supplements from AboitizPower and Cebu 1 Electric Cooperative (CEBECO 1).

The medicines and food supplements were distributed during a medical mission last Feb. 14 at the Balud sports complex.

The benefeciaries received paracetamol tablets, multivitamin capsules, dicycloverine hydrochloride tablets and syrup, paracetamol syrup, multivitamins for kids, betadine solution and gauze pads.

Balud Barangay Captain Ma. Delia Castaños thanked AboitizPower and CEBECO 1 for choosing her village as beneficiary of the medical mission.

She said that the assistance means a lot to the beneficiaries, some of whom would rather use their meager earnings on food than medicines and food supplements.

“We chose to share with the elderly today to show them and to everyone that they, too, deserve our love and attention,” said Roy Renconada, AboitizPower Energy Sales Visayas area manager.

“This is part of our commitment to our partners, like CEBECO 1, to help communities in need,” he added.

A team from CEBECO 1, led by assistant general manager Getulio Crodua, headed the distribution of the medical kits to Balud residents.

Dalaguete municipal health officer Dr. Estanisla Permita Bautista explained the uses and dosage of the medicines.

She also urged the residents to visit the Municipal Health Center in Dalaguete to avail of other health services.

AboitizPower is one of the country’s largest producers of energy sourced from a balanced mix portfolio of assets that include renewable energy, like hdyro, geothermal and solar, and thermal power plants that support base load and peak demands.