Firm helps Surigao schools

THE Carmen Copper Corp. will help rebuild classrooms and other school facilities in Surigao del Norte damaged by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake last February.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Carmen Copper entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) Caraga Region for the restoration efforts in IMA Elementary School and Sison Elementary School in the Municipality of Sison and Anao-aon Central Elementary School in San Ferdnando town.

Carmen Copper has set aside about P2 million for the project, which will complement the rehabilitation efforts of the government.

The three schools were visited and assessed by a team of engineers and rescuers from Carmen Copper, who were deployed to Surigao immediately after the earthquake.

The Department of Public Works and Highways earlier declared 78 schools in Surigao del Norte unsafe after the earthquake.

DepeEd pegged the damage to schools at more than P58 million.

The implementation of Carmen Copper’s restoration projects will be done in coordination with DepEd 8, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Provincial Government of Surigao del Norte.

Aside from assessing the structural integrity of the schools, Carmen Copper also assisted in assessing offices, buildings and residences in Surigao.

They also conducted relief operations and distributed drinking water, relief goods and medicines to the affected families.

Carmen Copper is a copper producing mining firm that operates in Toledo City, Cebu.