Positive drug tests raise doubts about ‘clean’ barangays

AT least 30 percent of drug surrenderers in 120 barangays in Cebu Province, which were earlier cleared by the Cebu Provincial Anti-drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), tested positive in a surprise drug test.

As a result, the CPADAO may have to take back the certificate that these barangays had been cleared of drugs, according to Ivy Durano Meca, who heads the office. Meca, however, did not specify how many surrenderers there were nor identify the barangays they came from.

Last month, of 223 barangays recommended by the police, only 120 could be considered “clean”, based on Dangerous Drugs Board guidelines.

Meca’s office initiated the surprise drug test to ensure that the barangays maintain their status, but was surprised by the results. The barangays have 30 days to address the rise in the number of illegal drug users in their areas. AZDL of Superbalita