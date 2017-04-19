Travel advisory might hurt local tourism: officials

THE recent travel advisory issued by the South Korean Government to its citizens traveling to Bohol might “slightly affect” tourism in Cebu, said Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale.

During yesterday’s 888 Forum, Magpale told reporters that with Cebu as an entry point for Koreans and other foreign nationals before going to Bohol, tourism in both provinces could be affected.

Earlier this week, the Korean consulate in Cebu issued a 10-day special travel advisory, urging its nationals to cancel or postpone travel to Bohol due to reports that suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group are still in the province.

Around 35,000 Koreans are currently in Cebu, Magpale said.

With the special travel advisory in effect, Magpale said that the Provincial Government is doing its best to ensure the safety and security of Korean visitors and residents here in Cebu.

But she admitted that securing locals and tourists against suspected terrorists needs a grassroots approach.

Magpale urged barangays, particularly coastal villages, to monitor their areas for suspicious persons who recently entered their shores.

She urged village officials to activate their Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN).

Magpale said the BIN can help detect suspicious persons.

“The BIN can identify new faces in their villages. They can provide legitimate information on who’s who in their respective barangays,” Magpale said in Cebuano.

She urged officials of coastal barangays to be vigilant and to report immediately any suspicious characters to authorities.

Meanwhile, Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Dave Tumulak said the South Korean travel advisory might have a huge impact on the city's tourism industry.

Korean nationals remain the top tourists in the country.

Tumulak, who is deputy mayor for police matters, lamented that the development is “critical” given that eight members of the Abu Sayyaf are still on the loose.

“This will really affect our terrorism industry even if the advisory is only temporary. Locals and foreigners need to coordinate with authorities and be extra vigilant,” he said.

Authorities have beefed up security, especially in coastal areas. Hotels and establishments are also urged to immediately report suspicious personalities and activities.

Acting Mayor Edgardo Labella, for his part, asked the public not to panic.

“It was a warning, not a total prohibition. Regardless of threats, let's all be cautious and vigilant,” he said.