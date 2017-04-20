2 men shot in Lapu-Lapu City

A MAN was killed and another one was wounded in separate shooting incidents in Lapu-Lapu City.

Last Tuesday, Orlando Quirong, 57, was killed by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while waiting for his son, who was arrested and remanded, outside the Lapu-Lapu City Jail at 4:05 p.m.

The Homicide Section said Quirong had a love affair with another woman and received death threats, according to his daughter’s statement.

At 1:30 a.m. yesterday, Aljun Tagra, 26, was shot in his left leg by an unknown gunman, while he was outside his house in Barangay Gun-ob.