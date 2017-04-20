2 men shot in Lapu-Lapu City
A MAN was killed and another one was wounded in separate shooting incidents in Lapu-Lapu City.
Last Tuesday, Orlando Quirong, 57, was killed by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while waiting for his son, who was arrested and remanded, outside the Lapu-Lapu City Jail at 4:05 p.m.
The Homicide Section said Quirong had a love affair with another woman and received death threats, according to his daughter’s statement.
At 1:30 a.m. yesterday, Aljun Tagra, 26, was shot in his left leg by an unknown gunman, while he was outside his house in Barangay Gun-ob.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 20, 2017.
