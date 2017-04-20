6 CICLs graduate

SIX children in conflict with the law (CICL) finished their elementary education at the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) in the southern town of Argao, Cebu.

Jason (real name withheld) acknowledged the support of his families, friends and RRCY staff for his achievement.

“To all our classmates and brothers here in RRCY who have grown with us and in us, you have colored this journey with laughter, pain and joy. It’s a blessing that we have shared a few of the most memorable years of our life together. These ties shall remain strong wherever life may lead us,” said Jason in his graduation message.

Jason received an academic achievement and most collaborative awards.

The five other graduates also received special awards during the graduation ceremony that was attended by the Department of Education officials, among others.

Leo Moises Lison, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City, encouraged the CICLs to be good and cultivate positive values.

“The law could not help you if you misbehave,” said Lison, addressing those who are still staying in the center.

“If you behave properly here in RRCY, time will come that you will be declared as fully rehabilitated,” he added.

As part of their rehabilitation process, CICLs are provided formal education while staying inside the RRCY compound.

RRCY is a residential institution of the Department of Social Welfare and Development that provides care and rehabilitation to male juveniles aged 9 to 17 years old.