78 nabbed in operation

AT least 78 persons were arrested in the Oplan Pokemon of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) last Wednesday.

That, as Senior Supt. Joel Doria, the CCPO director, said jail inmates who are involved in illegal drug trade may have other ways to communicate with their contacts without the use of cell phones. They could be using human messengers posing as their relatives, he said.

Doria said some visitors may relay the messages to the inmates’ underlings or associates.

Jail guards should be more strict to the visitors, not just before entering the facility in Kalunasan, but also when they are about to leave.

Meanwhile, Doria denied they reward police officers who can kill a pusher. PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa said he did not order his men to kill drug pushers in exchange for a fee, as alleged by an anonymous retired intelligence officer and an active senior police official.

“Unsay tan-aw nila sa liderato sa PNP, way utok? Way kasingkasing nga imando na namo ang pagpatay sa mga tawo? Boang siya. Buot-buot siya,” Dela Rosa told reporters after his arrival in Pier 3 in Cebu City from Bohol past midnight yesterday.

During the Oplan Pokemon, CCPO’s one-time big-time operations, three medium and 106 small packs of white crystals believed to be shabu were seized from 40 of the arrested persons.

The contraband weighed 14.24 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P49,840.

Those arrested included 21 illegal gamblers, an alleged swindler, and a robbery suspect. Thirteen of the 78 were caught based on an arrest warrant.