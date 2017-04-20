86 NGO scholars finish college

EIGHTY-SIX underprivileged students, who were scholars of a non-profit organization, finished their college education.

They completed their three-year Certificate in Computer Technology program at the University of San Carlos (USC)-Talamban Campus with the help of Passerelles Numériques Philippines (PN Philippines).

They graduated last April 8.

PN Philippines, in collaboration with its partners, provided the students with information technology (IT) training to equip them with hard and soft skills and hone them for better employment opportunities.

Of the 86 graduates, 60 percent of them have been hired.

“When I was offered a permanent position by my internship employer even before my graduation, I realized how lucky I am to be one of the PN scholars. Now I can finally help my family,” said Miraluna Becher.

The organization shouldered the students’ tuition fees, food and accommodation. They also provided medical assistance.

Benoit Genuini, PN President, was grateful with the organization’s success in helping the underprivileged youth.

“Our simple dream when we started PN Philippines 12 years ago was to contribute, even in small scale, for a better world where poor people can have the same opportunities as the rich,” he said in his speech during the graduation ceremony.

“Your success is our success. Your success is our key performance indicator,” he added.

The PN Philippines Class of 2017 is the sixth batch of scholars that the organization helped.

PN Philippines is a French non-profit organization that provides IT scholarship to underprivileged Filipino youth.

The organization was created in 2005 and operates in three Asian countries: Cambodia, Philippines and Vietnam.

Since 2009, PN Philippines, in collaboration with USC, had produced a total of 355 graduates.

The organization is selecting its scholars annually from five provinces in the Visayas, particularly Cebu, Bohol, Negros, Leyte and Samar.