‘Abu Rami of ASG had contacts in Cebu’

MAUMAR Askali, also known as Abu Rami, reportedly studied in a university in downtown Cebu City nearly two decades ago.

An intelligence official believes that Askali had classmates who served as his contacts in Cebu when he was still alive.

The official said they still have to trace where Askali lived in Cebu when he was in college.

The alleged sub-leader of Abu Sayyaf Group took up Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in the first semester of school year 2000-2001, according to the document obtained by Superbalita Cebu.

The dean certified that Askali took up pharmacy, but did not finish the course. The school official was stunned to learn of Askali’s involvement with the ASG.

He reportedly enrolled in two other universities, but the officials of these schools did not certify he was their student.

Askali, a native of Jolo, was killed during the gunfight between his group and government troops in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol last week.

Askali’s name surfaced sometime in September 2015, after the police and intelligence units received information that his group planned to kidnap foreigners in Central Visayas, particularly Dumaguete City. KAL, GPL