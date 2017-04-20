American national robbed in his house
AN American national was robbed inside his residence in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.
The victim, Andy Buske, said that the suspect, Rhea Mae Caballero, whom he only met once, arrived at his house between 7 to 8 p.m. and requested to spend the night with him.
Buske declined, which prompted the suspect to leave a few minutes after.
It was then that the victim noticed that the items he left on his table were missing.
The suspect took Buske’s driver’s license, passport, credit card and P5,000 cash, among others. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.
