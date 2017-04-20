BOC man suspended over SALN

THE Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas has suspended for six months and a day without pay a Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel, who “concealed and distorted” the value of his assets in his 2006 to 2010 statement of assets and liabilities net worth (SALN).

Carmelle Baybay-Suson, graft investigation and prosecution officer, found German Antopina, document processor of BOC Sub-Port of Mactan, liable for less serious dishonesty.

“The untruthful statements he made in his 2006 to 2010 SALNs alter the true amount of his assets and were purposely done to hide the increase of his wealth despite the lack of financial capacity to acquire several assets in years 2005, 2006, and 2007,” read Suson’s 11-page decision.

The Ombudsman’s’ Field Investigation Office launched the investigation after receiving an anonymous text message alleging the corrupt practices of Antopina.

The text message also narrated the acquisition of several properties in Lapu-Lapu City and sudden increase of wealth of Antopina, who has a salary grade of 5, or more or less P12,000 monthly.

Antopina started working in the Bureau of Customs in April 2013. His wife, Rosalyn, is a housewife. They have a child.

In 2006 to 2010, Antopina declared in his SALNs a lot in Barangay Looc worth P560,000; a house in Barangay Looc, (P235,935); a lot in Barangay Gun-ob, (240,000); and another house in Barangay Gun-ob, (P474,065).

Replying to the charges, Antopina said that prior to his job at BOC, he engaged in the buy and sell of fish in Pasil market. He also worked as a sales and insurance agent in various companies.