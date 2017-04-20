Boy dies in Bulacao, Cebu City fire
CEBU CITY (Updated) -- A 10-year-old boy died in a fire that hit Sitio Cabancalan 1 in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City early Thursday morning, April 20, firefighters said.
Homicide investigators identified the victim as Cedric Sumagang, whose body was already recovered by firefighters.
Investigators believe the boy tried to escape the fire that allegedly started in their house.
Neighbors said that last year, the boy tried to set their house on fire but was prevented by his relatives.
The boy's mother, Joany Sumagang, told investigators the boy was fifth in the brood of six.
The Cebu City Fire Department Chief Investigator Pier Angelo Abellana said they received the alarm around 5:55 a.m.
He said 40 houses and two vehicles were destroyed and three houses were damaged in the blaze, which was placed under control at 6:15 a.m.
Abellana said the estimated damage to property was P350,000.
Jelina Flores of City Social Welfare and Development Office said that as of 10 a.m., 66 families were evacuated and given food assistance. (With CNU Comm Interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines/SunStar Cebu)
