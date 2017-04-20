‘Bridges need tow trucks’

MANDAUE City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing wants a tow truck to be on standby under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and Mandaue Mactan Bridge, following the heavy traffic that the City experienced last Tuesday and Wednesday.

This was the mayor’s request to the Mactan-Cebu Bridge Management Board about seven months ago.

“They said they would study it. It’s still a pending request. You know I’m also part of the bridge board. I’m one voting member so I hope we can convene again soon and we can take it up because, now more than ever, any obstruction to traffic we have to pull out as fast as possible,” Quisumbing said yesterday.

Some major roads in the City were congested after a wing van lost its brake and collided to a 10-wheeler truck on Marcelo Fernan Bridge last Tuesday afternoon. A heavy traffic lasted up to 10 hours.

The following day, a prime mover truck bumped a wing van and a pick-up truck on the same bridge at 9:56 a.m.

A few hours later, a 20-foot trailer truck conked out on D. M. Cortes St.

Since the available tow truck in the city can only be used for light vehicles, Quisumbing said it would take time for a company’s tow truck to pull out a huge vehicle. As a result, he said traffic immediately builds up.

“We hope that the bridge board will consider our request so that in case anything happens we can immediately pull out any vehicles that are obstructing the bridge before the traffic builds up,” said the mayor.

Quisumbing assured the City Government will secure the tow trucks.

“Even if we buy, in effect, we will have to turn it over to the administration of the bridge board...We might as well request to the bridge (board) to be the one to purchase it since they have the primary jurisdiction of the administration of both bridges,” he said.

In a separate interview, Glenn Antigua, chief for operations of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, said the Cebu Truckers Association pledged to place a tow truck within Mandaue City so that if there are trucks that will break down or will be caught in accidents, these can be easily removed.

He said this was taken up during the Mega Cebu meeting in Minglanilla last Wednesday.