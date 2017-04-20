Bzzzzz: Cebu’s Faith Econg in Revilla’s trial

TWO Sandiganbayan associate justices fumed over the delay in the pre-trial of the plunder case filed against senator Bong Revilla. And one of them, Cebu’s Geraldine Faith Econg, made the lead prosecutor swear on his lawyer’s oath not to cause further delay.

Econg served as RTC judge in Cebu City for five years before she was appointed in 2004 to the Supreme Court’s program management office. In January last year, she was appointed as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan. A furor over her appointment to a regional coordinating administrative office of the high court, which was revoked, was a highlight in her public career. She presided over the murder trial of Ruben Ecleo Jr. who until now is a fugitive.

Senators’ trial

Still pending since the cases were filed in 2014 are the plunder complaints against senators Bong Revilla, Jinggoy Estrada and Juan Ponce Enrile. Only Bong and Jinggoy are still in jail; JPE is out on bail “for humanitarian reasons.”

You know how much money they’re accused of pilfering from PDAF, the pork barrel funds? A total of P581 million.

‘Black propaganda’

Mayor Tomas Osmeña accuses Presidential Asst. for Visayas Michael Dino of “black propaganda,” which allegedly consists of (1) pitting the Cebu City mayor against President Duterte and (2) comparing Tomas’s education and experience with Duterte’s.

Tomas believes Dino is hiding behind a fictitious account (“Bisaya na Pud”). “Be a man and use your own name,” the mayor said in his FaceBook page. Yet he answered the charge that he had only his “apelyedo” (surname) to rely on: he graduated from a university in Mindanao, he was a TOYM awardee and was elected chairman of the City Mayors League. Hitting back, Tomas told “Michael Dino Rama”: “appoint yourself as SM City mayor.”

