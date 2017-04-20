Bzzzzz: The P1.54M paid by ‘Citizen Mike’

A COMELEC order dated April 17 shows that former mayor Mike Rama has paid a total of P1,546,600 to the election body for the expenses in the recount of votes in his protest against Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The hefty sum is only for now, to pay for review of votes in 168 contested polling precincts. The money so far “religiously paid” by Citizen Mike in the form of initial deposit and installments would be enough. If not, he’d have to shell out the fourth and fifth installment of P482,200 each. But for now, Comelec ruled, the payments are suspended.

What do these tell city voters? Mike is serious about his protest and it’s now “go” for all the agencies and people that take part in the process.

The results should resolve the issue whether there was error or fraud in the counting or, as the popular theory runs, Mike was just “out-bought” by his rival.

‘#dutertenotworthy’

The honorary degree of doctor of laws from the University of the Philippines shouldn’t have been offered.

President Duterte is not worthy, said protesting students, teachers and alumni.

The would-be honoree wouldn’t accept it anyway. Duterte said it has been his policy not to accept awards.

With the noise over the U.P. board of regents office decision, Duterte’s policy, since he was still Davao City mayor, may prove useful this time. It reduces the embarrassment from social media flak (hashtags #DuterteNotWorthy and #NoDegreeForDuterte).

Serge’s operation

Former senator Serge Osmeña, brother of Mayor Tomas, underwent a second operation last Monday, which went well and Serge would be going home, Tomas reported.

He didn’t say what Serge’s ailment was and what the surgeries involved. All he said after the first operation was the cryptic line about “the Osmeñas having a heart” was proved by it.

