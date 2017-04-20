City stops 3 quarry operations

THE Cebu City Government has issued a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against three private contractors for their alleged excavations in three mountain barangays in the city.

The contractors allegedly applied for development permits, but inspectors from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) found that they have been conducting large-scale quarrying operations.

“What the City allows are small-scale excavations only. These three are still being assessed by the City Legal Office, but we will be filing cases against them,” said CCENRO consultant Nida Cabrera.

She referred to private contractors Luzviminda Diano and Elena Codiñera, who have been reportedly conducting earth-moving activities in Barangays Binaliw and Pulangbato.

The City has also issued a CDO against ARN Builders for its excavation on a private lot in Binaliw.

In an earlier interview, lawyer Ervin Estandarte said that ARN Builders is willing to commit to the order and pay the P50,000 penalty.

Cabrera said six other contractors are also being evaluated by the CCENRO for alleged large scale excavations in Barangays Pulangbato, Binaliw and Buot-Taup.

“This is really a huge problem. That’s why we are requesting the barangay officials to take primary responsibility and inspect the operations in their areas,” she said.

Cabrera, a former councilor, recommended that the City Council amend the mining ordinance, particularly the categorization of permits and the presentation of the site’s physical condition.

Cabrera said that contractors should also be required to make sure that they have complied with their abandonment plan, before they end their operations.

“It’s also a way of helping the City revive its greenery and retain the remaining portions of the affected mountains,” Cabrera added.