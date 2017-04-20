DA to help farmers affected by Crising

CROPS and fisheries in the five northern towns of Cebu were among those directly affected by the heavy rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA) last weekend.

In order to address the farmers and fisherfolks’ needs, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Emmanuel Piñol visited the municipality of Carmen, the town which suffered most of the damage, to distribute seeds and donate equipment yesterday.

Piñol pledged that the municipality will get P10 million for a loan program intended for the farmers and fisherfolks.

The Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office recorded P3-million worth of damage to crops and fisheries in Carmen, Catmon, Borbon, Liloan and Consolacion.

Of this, P2.7 million of the damages were from Carmen, said Provincial Agriculture Officer Roldan Saragena.

Eight lives were lost in Carmen while one in Danao City due flashfloods caused by the LPA, which was previously tropical depression Crising before it made a landfall in Samar, last Sunday.

Piñol together with the other officers of DA visited a corn farm in Barangay Poblacion, which has been tilled by 62-year-old Tomas Pasaje.

All corn plants fell while some withered. These were supposed to be harvested next month.

Pasaje has been planting corn for six years and other vegetables on the land of the town mayor’s cousin.

He said they were allowed to use the land for free so they can plant vegetables and corn on it.

“Banabana nako 30 ka bakat to. Tag-P200 kada bakat (I was supposed to harvest about 30 big baskets. Each basket was supposed to be at P200),” said Pasaje.

Pasaje requested that his family will be given vegetable seeds, seedlings and packs of goods to feed his family.

Based on the data provided by the DA 7, villages that have damaged corn farms and vegetables are Barangays Ipil, Dawis, Baring, Luyang, Lanipga, Cantipay and Poblacion.

Yesterday, Piñol together with DA 7 Director Salvador Diputado, distributed 50 plastic drums, vegetable seeds, corn seeds and milled rice to the fisherfolks and farmers of different associations during a forum at the Carmen National High School gym.

DA officials also turned over the corn mill and corn sheller to the town.

“In the long term (plan), we will have to come back here. I will send the Agricultural Planning Institute to come to Carmen and to other towns of Cebu as well, following our desire to establish an agro-tourism program for Cebu,” said Piñol.

On behalf of Capitol, Saragena said the Provincial Government allotted P20 million for the premium agri-fisheries insurance of the farmers and fisherfolks in the Province.

Of this P9.3 million was already used.

Saragena assured the affected individuals that they will be covered by the insurance if they have not yet availed themselves of this.

Piñol assured farmers in Carmen that the DA will provide them the Easy Access Loan Program where farmers can loan up to P50,000 with no collateral, six percent interest and payable for up to two years.

Through an organized credit cooperative, the loan can be released to a farmer within three days from the day he processed the loan application.