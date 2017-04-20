DENR urges LGUs: practice responsible tourism

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) urged local government units (LGUs) to practice “responsible tourism” after what happened in Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island during the Holy Week.

Dr. Alicia Lustica, head of DENR 7’s Biodiversity, Coastal, Wetlands and Ecotourism Research Center (BCWERC), told reporters that it is the responsibility of the LGUs in ensuring that their tourism sites remain clean.

Lustica reaction came after hearing that sacks of garbage were collected in Santa Fe after activities related to the Isla Music Festival 2017 were held there during the Holy Week.

Local officials disclosed that 50 sacks of garbage were recovered on the shores of the town after the festival.

Lustica said that garbage thrown near the sea could damage marine life.

She also reminded all tourists that taking care of the environment is not just the concern of the LGUs, but of everybody.

Niño Mike Torrevillas, secretary of the mayor and legal officer of Santa Fe, said there were 35,000 foreign and local tourists who arrived in the municipality to spend their Holy Week vacation last year, based on the Cebu Port Authority’s records.

Next year, Santa Fe plans to implement the Zero Waste Policy.

Torrevillas said a municipal ordinance was recently passed for the purpose.