Dep’t asked for disposal update

THE Cebu City Council wants the Department of Public Services (DPS) to shed light on the City’s garbage collection and disposal.

This, after DPS requested for another P40-million budget for garbage disposal, which will cover the last few days of this month until end of May.

The amount was intended for the rental of heavy equipment this year.

Councilor Sisinio Andales Jr. sponsored the resolution allowing the realignment of the fund. John Paul Gelasque, assistant department head of DPS, said that the P75-million garbage disposal contract that the City entered into with Jomara Konstruct Corp. (JKC) will end on April 25.

The City pays P1,375 per ton of garbage collected by JKC.

Gelasque told the Council that the contract with the private service provider will end earlier because DPS is collecting more than 600 tons of garbage per day.

This is higher than the estimated 500 tons per day that DPS used to collect.

“The City is cleaner now because we have intensified our garbage collection,” Gelasque said. He explained that more wastes are being collected in the city due to the garbage-to-sardines program of Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The program is being implemented in Barangays Lahug and Cogon Pardo, where residents in areas near the waterways will have to collect their own wastes in exchange for cans of sardines.

Although the Council approved the realignment, an executive session is set on April 25 with DPS, the city budget officer, the city treasurer and the city accountant to discuss garbage concerns. Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the committee on environment, wanted to know how long will the P40 million last. Garganera said that it seems that the City is spending more with the current garbage disposal.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr. said that instead of throwing the wastes directly to the landfill in Consolacion town, barangays close to the private landfill will have to travel to Inayawan first.

Rama said that the setup is not practical.

In response, Gelasque said that such setup was followed for the safety of the drivers.