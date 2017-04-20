DOH: avoid heat-related ailments

OFFICIALS of the Department of Health (DOH) 7 are urging the public not to go out during the hottest hours of the day to avoid heat-related ailments.

With the rising temperatures this month, Dr. Shelbay Blanco, head of DOH 7’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu), said that one should avoid going outdoors, especially during late morning and early afternoon. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the highest temperature rate recorded this month was 40 degrees Celsius. Blanco said that everyone should be wary of heat stroke and cardiovascular ailments and avoid going outdoors without wearing any protective clothing.

Heat stroke is the most severe form of illness wherein body overheats and can’t cool down by sweating because of dehydration.

Blanco also advised to stay hydrated by drinking water 10 to 12 times a day.