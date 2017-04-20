Event on Cebuano literature

A MODERATED conversation on contemporary Cebuano literature will be held in Cebu City tomorrow.

“Tertulya sa Bagong Panitikang Sebwano” will gather writers in Cebuano poetry, fiction, and drama.

The launching of “Walang Kapatid,” the Filipino translation of Juan Villagonzalo’s Walay Igsoon, will follow.

Walay Igsoon was the first novel written in Cebuano. It was translated by Roderick Villaflor of the University of San Carlos (USC).

Tertulya is organized by the USC Cebuano Studies Center and the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino in celebration of the National Literature Month.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.