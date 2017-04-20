Fire hits Barangay Bulacao, Cebu

Cebu (Updated) -- A FIRE hit Sitio Cabancalan 1 in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City early Thursday morning, April 20.

According to the Cebu Fire Department, they received the alarm around 5:55 a.m.

The fire was declared under control at 6:15 a.m.

Initial investigation showed the fire destroyed 40 houses and two vehicles.

The firefighters at the scene found the charred remains of a 10-year-old boy near the road.

Homicide investigators believed the boy, identified as Cedric Sumagang, tried to escape the fire which started in their house.

The boy's mother, Joany Sumagang, told investigators the boy was fifth in the brood of six.

Neighbors said there was an accident last year when the boy tried to set their house on fire, but he was prevented by his relatives. (SunStar Cebu)