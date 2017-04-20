Info on ASG trickle in after offer of reward

POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño said they received several information about the eight suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf after a P100,000 bounty was put up for each of them.

The official said they are verifying the tip-off.

Before the reward money was put up by an anonymous individual, Taliño said they received information on the whereabouts of the Abu Sayyaf members.

Intelligence units of the military and the police are tracking the location of the bandits, who escaped during their gunfight with government troops in Inabanga, Bohol last week.

Taliño said the investigators are validating reports that Joselito Melloria, an Inabanga native who joined the ASG, was the leader, and not Maumar Askali, also known as Abu Rami.

The official said their security is tight in Bohol, Cebu and Siquijor.

Over 3,200 police and military personnel were deployed in Bohol to secure the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit meetings in Panglao Island, which ends on Saturday.