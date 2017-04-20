Man, 'sells' drugs, nabbed in Talisay
A 28-YEAR-OLD man was arrested last Tuesday after he was caught selling drugs in Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City. Ryan Parame, 28, was allegedly carrying 30 small packs of shabu.
According to the local police, Parame, a resident of Sitio Upper Mohon, Barangay Mohon, Talisay City, was selling drugs in Sitio Kaduldulan in Barangay Lawaan 3, when operatives of the Talisay City Police Station caught him.
Parame tried to run away from the policemen but he was eventually cornered.
Parame was detained and charged with possession of illegal drugs.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 20, 2017.
