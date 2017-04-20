Mandaue seeks towing firms’ help to address traffic woes

HEAVY traffic was experienced in some major roads in Mandaue City due to road accidents and trucks getting stalled on the road the past two days.

Following the incidents, the City Government invited towing companies to join the bidding for towing services so the City can immediately respond to such situations.

Traffic congestion on main roads in Mandaue lasted 10 hours last Tuesday night after a wing van coming from Lapu-Lapu City lost its brake and crossed to the other lane of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at 1:18 p.m.

Arnold Malig-on, team leader of the City Command Center, said the wing van hit a Lapu-Lapu-bound 10-wheeler truck carrying metal rods.

“That’s what caused the heavy traffic in Mandaue,” Malig-on told reporters.

The wing van was lifted and placed on its lane and proceeded toward Mandaue.

The 10-wheeler truck remained on the bridge as the driver waited for a mechanic to repair it.

Malig-on said the mechanic arrived at 10:45 p.m., but the repair did not take long.

After around 30 minutes, the traffic flow eased.

Heavy traffic was experienced on J.P. Rizal St., D.M. Cortes St. up to the North Reclamation Area, A. Del Rosario St., S.B. Cabahug St., A. C. Cortes Ave. and United Nations (UN) Ave. up to 11 p.m.

Due to the incident at the new bridge, traffic became heavy on the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge as vehicles were diverted there.

Yesterday, the same incident occurred on the new bridge.

Malig-on said a prime mover truck hit a wing van and a pick-up truck while it was ascending the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at 9:56 a.m.

Traffic immediately built up on UN Ave. and lasted even after the vehicles were pulled out at 10:30 a.m.

More than an hour later, traffic was once again experienced on D. M. Cortes St. up to A. Soriano Ave. after a 20-foot trailer truck conked out at 11:30 a.m.

After the mechanic repaired the truck, it was moved out of the area before 12 p.m.

“Glenn Antigua, our head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, planned that if ever such incidents happen again, we will request the City Engineer’s Office to send a mechanic so we will not wait for the mechanic of the company that owns the truck to repair it,” said Malig-on.

In a separate interview, Councilor Elstone Dabon, chairman of the City Council’s committee on transportation, communication and public utilities, said the councilor earlier approved a resolution requesting towing service companies to join the City’s bidding.

Dabon said this will immediately address the problem with stalled trucks or vehicles that will be involved in road accidents, so traffic congestion will not last long.

“Our existing tow truck is not heavy duty, it can only be used to tow light vehicles,” he added.