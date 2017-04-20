Oath-taking rites for new engineers set
THE oath-taking of new registered mechanical engineers (RME), certified plant mechanics (CPM) and professional mechanical engineers (PME) will be held on May 7 at the new White Gold House, David Sy Gaisano St., North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.
The registration for the activity will cost P700 per person while guests will have to pay P350 each.
The membership fee for the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers, on the other hand, amounts to P900 annually.
The payment for the registration can be made at the Philippine Regulatory Commission Cebu Office or at the venue.
RMEs and CPMs are asked to wear Barong Tagalog while PMEs need to wear coat and tie. Their guests must wear formal attire. Wearing of slippers, maong pants and shirts without collar will not be allowed.
For more information, contact Engr. Herminio Navarro at 09054299999 or 09336508819.
