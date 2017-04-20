Police: no armed men in Tanke, Talisay

SOME residents of Barangay Tanke in Talisay City panicked after local police came in to verify reports that suspected Abu Sayyaf members were in the area.

Operatives of the Talisay City Police Station and a team from Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) went to Barangay Tanke yesterday after they received a text message regarding the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in the house of village chief Perla Cabanes.

But Cabanes, in a separate interview, denied she was hiding the suspected terrorists in her house.

Supt. Emerson Dante, Talisay City police chief, said they received a text message from an unidentified source that a “Camilo” and “Ranta” were being sheltered by Cabanes. The search yielded none.

Cabanes, on the other hand, wants Dante to clarify who provided him with the text message that she was allegedly protecting terrorists in her house, adding that it was impossible, as she has been leading her constituents to report suspicious persons in her village.

Dante, for his part, said clarified that they have the obligation to verify the information because the authorities are still on a manhunt for the members of the ASG who got into a gunfight with government forces in Inabanga, Bohol.