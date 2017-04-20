Police officer accused of raping sister in-law
A POLICE officer did not report for duty at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) after he allegedly raped his 13-year-old sister-in-law in a barangay in downtown Cebu City.
Senior Insp. Dexter Basirgo, the Parian Police Station chief, said they filed last Monday the complaints of acts of lasciviousness and violation of Republic Act (RA) 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997, in relation to RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, against the suspect, who holds the rank of Police Officer 1. The victim’s sister is the wife of the officer, who is reportedly in hiding in Mindanao.
She also has a brother who works as a policeman at the CCPO.
“Ang iyang igsuong lalaki ang nangusog nga makasohan ang suspek kay dili daw tawhanon ang iyang gibuhat, (Her brother, a policeman, was the one who initiated the filing of complaints againt the suspect),” Basirgo said.
Jackie (real name withheld), who hails from a southern Cebu town, was asked by her sister to take care of the latter’s two children.
She arrived in Cebu City last week. She slept in the same room with the kids, her sister and the suspect.
At 6 a.m. last April 8, the suspect touched the victim’s shoulder, then her breasts.
The victim turned away and the suspect did not continue his advances.
Two days later, at 3 a.m., the suspect touched Jackie’s breasts, while she was sleeping near the sleeping children and her sister. Jackie turned her back and laid face down on the bed, but the suspect continued his advances until he succeeded in raping her.
Jackie reported the rape to her other sister who then told their brother police officer about the incident.
Senior Insp. Basirgo said they tried to arrest the suspect but he went absent without filing an official leave.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 20, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!