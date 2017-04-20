Police: Talisay officials tried to stop chief’s arrest

THE police chief of Talisay City is ready to be relieved from his post following the arrest of controversial Lagtang village chief Mark Ferdinand Bas last Sunday.

This, after Supt. Emerson Dante, Talisay City disclosed that several city officials have been calling him to stop operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) from arresting Bas. Dante refused to identify the city officials.

But Dante stood by his claim that Bas was involved in illegal drugs.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble said that Bas has connections with self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

Bas, son of Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas, was arrested by PIB operatives last Sunday when a legal search in his house yielded a gun, grenade and ammunition. No illegal drugs were found.

Dante disclosed that Bas is reportedly a subordinate of Sabalones and is fourth in the station’s list of high-value drug targets.

Dante even disclosed that Camp Crame has included Bas in the list of village officials who are being monitored for their involvement in illegal drugs.

He admitted that he didn’t inform Bas’ father, Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas, of his son’s situation because he believes the official will intervene.

The elder Bas is the chairman of the City’s Peace and Order Council.

Councilor Bas said he could not believe the allegations against his son, saying the latter does not own several properties.

He denied allegations that his son is involved in the illegal drug trade, saying these were politically-motivated.

The older Bas said his son kept a firearm for self-defense.

Noble denied that the PIB operatives planted the evidence on the younger Bas, who earlier denied owning the unlicensed firearm and explosive.

The police official also said that he will not relieve Dante as police chief, saying he still has to evaluate the latter’s performance.