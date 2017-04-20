Suspected drug user shot to death

AN unknown assailant shot a woman to death on L. Flores St. in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City last Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the fatality as Kristylle Cate Milan, 27.

She succumbed to a gunshot wound on her forehead.

Milan was walking with her two friends past 5 p.m. before the attack.

Her murder could be drug-related, as the investigation showed that the Davao City-native was reportedly an illegal drug user and prostitute.

Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section are yet to identify the culprit.