Suspected drug user shot to death
AN unknown assailant shot a woman to death on L. Flores St. in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City last Wednesday afternoon.
Police identified the fatality as Kristylle Cate Milan, 27.
She succumbed to a gunshot wound on her forehead.
Milan was walking with her two friends past 5 p.m. before the attack.
Her murder could be drug-related, as the investigation showed that the Davao City-native was reportedly an illegal drug user and prostitute.
Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section are yet to identify the culprit.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!