Suspected drug user shot to death | SunStar

Suspected drug user shot to death

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Suspected drug user shot to death

Thursday, April 20, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

AN unknown assailant shot a woman to death on L. Flores St. in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City last Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the fatality as Kristylle Cate Milan, 27.

She succumbed to a gunshot wound on her forehead.

Milan was walking with her two friends past 5 p.m. before the attack.

Her murder could be drug-related, as the investigation showed that the Davao City-native was reportedly an illegal drug user and prostitute.

Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section are yet to identify the culprit.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments