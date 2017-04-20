Teachers face trial in court for extortion, estafa

THREE public school teachers will face trial in court for allegedly making it appear that a colleague extorted money from teacher-applicants in exchange for their appointments in 2014.

Euphemia Bacalso, graft investigation and prosecution officer, found evidence to charge Sisinia Vasquez, program supervisor of the Talisay City Schools Division; and Emily Villaver, teacher at Lawaan Elementary School, with three counts of violation of Republic Act (Code of Conduct and Ethical standards for Public Officials and Employees).

The anti-graft office also indicted Villaver, her cousin, Carmen Villaver, a teacher at Mohon Elementary School, with two counts of attempted estafa.

Vasquez and Carmen are siblings, while Emily is their cousin.

Vasquez and Emily Villaver were also charged with three counts of violating the Code of Conduct and Ethical standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Likewise, Vasquez and her cousin Emily were charged with three counts of estafa by means of deceit, which is punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

“Their conspiracy is executed by either one of the respondents who made the demand for sums of money, while the other received or made follow-ups for the delivery of the same. Clearly, the participation of each respondent is directed towards one common purpose,” read Bacalso’s 20-page resolution.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by Maria Lourdes Ipong, former principal of the Talisay Central Elementary School, who accused the respondents of misconduct and violating the anti-graft law.

Ipong alleged that the respondents made it appear that she extorted money from teacher-applicants of the Department of Education in Talisay City in exchange for their appointments.

Ipong attached to her complaint-sheet the affidavits of several teacher-applicants, who corroborated her claim that the respondents used her name to allegedly extort money from them.

Replying to the charges, the respondents said that Ipong’s charges “are mere products of her imagination coupled with threats upon the newly hired teachers.”

Meanwhile, the ombudsman dismissed for lack of evidence the graft charges against the respondents.