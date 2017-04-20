Toddler dies in vehicular accident
A ONE-YEAR-OLD boy was killed last Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a car in Sitio Zone 3, Barangay Biasong, Talisay City.
Matteo Geosilna was playing on the roadside when a sports utility vehicle driven by 66-year-old Angel Ong accidentally hit him.
SPO1 Junard Chiong of the Talisay City Traffic Division, in an interview, said that Geosilna was thrown off headfirst to the sidewalk after he was hit by the car.
Geosilna died before reaching the Talisay District Hospital.
Ong committed to shoulder the burial expenses of Geosilna.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.
