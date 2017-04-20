Tricycle driver dies in mishap

A TRICYCLE driver died, while his five passengers were injured after a dump truck collided with them in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City at 1:10 a.m. yesterday.

Edo Saumay, 36, suffered severe injuries and was declared dead when he was brought to the Lapu-Lapu District Hospital.

Saumay was travelling to Barangay Pajac, while the truck driven by Rene Garces, 51, was on the opposite lane coming from Sudtunggan, Basak.

The truck encroached on the opposite lane and hit the tricycle.

Garces was detained in a police detention cell, pending complaints to be filed against him.