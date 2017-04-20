Village official nabbed for drugs
POLICE arrested a 40-year-old village official in Badian in a buy-bust last Tuesday night.
Bernardino Seguisabal, a councilor of Barangay Bato, was caught near the Kawasan Falls in Barangay Matutinao.
Seized from the suspect were six small sachets of white crystals believed to be shabu with a street value of P6,000.Senior Insp. Bonifacio Pareja Jr., the town police office chief, said that they monitored Seguisabal since December last year.
Seguisabal can dispose of five to 10 grams of shabu per week, the official said.
Pareja said the suspect sourced his supply from Cebu City.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 20, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!