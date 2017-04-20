Village official nabbed for drugs

POLICE arrested a 40-year-old village official in Badian in a buy-bust last Tuesday night.

Bernardino Seguisabal, a councilor of Barangay Bato, was caught near the Kawasan Falls in Barangay Matutinao.

Seized from the suspect were six small sachets of white crystals believed to be shabu with a street value of P6,000.Senior Insp. Bonifacio Pareja Jr., the town police office chief, said that they monitored Seguisabal since December last year.

Seguisabal can dispose of five to 10 grams of shabu per week, the official said.

Pareja said the suspect sourced his supply from Cebu City.