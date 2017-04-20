Woman detained for selling drugs to police
A 26-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation yesterday in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.
Shiela Torreon Casiban was nabbed after she sold one sachet of shabu to a police poseur-buyer.
The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office confiscated 14 small sachets of shabu and cash amounting to P700, among others.
The suspect was detained in the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.
Police will be filing complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the suspect. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.
