Woman detained for selling drugs to police

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation yesterday in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

Shiela Torreon Casiban was nabbed after she sold one sachet of shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office confiscated 14 small sachets of shabu and cash amounting to P700, among others.

The suspect was detained in the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

Police will be filing complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the suspect. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern