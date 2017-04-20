Woman in Lapu arrested in mall for bomb joke
A 20-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested for making a bomb joke inside a mall in Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.
Joan Andoy Samon, who came from Bohol, was apprehended by the mall’s security guard Marlon Alcontin, 23.
While Alcontin was checking Samon’s sling bag, she reportedly said that there was a bomb inside it.
Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law prohibits bomb jokes as these can possibly cause panic and spread false information.
The management of the mall then reported Samon to the police. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 21, 2017.
