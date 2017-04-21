American national found dead in Cebu City

AN AMERICAN national, who allegedly committed suicide, was found dead inside his house in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City Wednesday afternoon, the police reported.

The police identified the fatality as Curtis Doyle McCoy from Missouri, USA, who is temporarily residing in Gabuya Street, Poblacion, Pardo village.

The victim was last seen Tuesday morning, April 18, inside his house.

On Wednesday, the police found the victim hanging beside a stairway in his residence. A suicide note was also recovered.

The police said the victim allegedly hanged himself using a rope, which he tied on the metal railing of the stair.

Police investigation showed McCoy worked in a jewelry shop in Pardo village but was recently fired as he was always drunk when reporting to work.

The victim's body was brought to Rolling Hills Funeral Parlor in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City for autopsy. (CNU Communication interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines)