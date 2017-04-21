Bato pays respect to slain policeman in Calape, Bohol

THE family of PO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno, who was killed during the gunfight between government forces and members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) last April 11, is grateful to officials of Philippine National Police (PNP) and the President for recognizing his efforts.

Gaudencia, mother of PO2 Nazareno, said her son’s sacrifice was commended even during his wake in his house in Barangay Ulbohan, Calape, Bohol.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was there last Wednesday night to pay his respect.

“Despite our grief, we are happy that at least, the organization he belonged to showed all-out support and sympathy to us,” Gaudencia said in Cebuano.

Before he left Bohol, dela Rosa presented PO2 Nazareno’s parents a posthumous Medalya ng Kagitingan for their son’s role in the clash last week and financial assistance.

Dela Rosa and President Rodrigo Duterte were in Bohol the other day to check the security in the province, particularly venue for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ministerial meetings in Panglao.

Duterte was supposed to attend PO2 Nazareno’s wake, but the military decided against the visit because of the area’s terrain.

“We appreciate the thought of him coming over to our little place but we have no problem if it (Duterte’s visit) didn’t push through,” Gaudencia said.

Personnel from Malacañang visited the Nazarenos, though, and handed them flowers and cash assistance from the President.

The Office of the President also promised to provide livelihood for the couple.

Although it’s hard for them to let go of their youngest son, Gaudencia said they’re trying to move on and accept that he is no longer with them.

Assurance

“He is a mama’s boy, so I will miss him dearly,” she said.

PO2 Nazareno will be buried on Monday.

Meanwhile, dela Rosa assured the public that Central Visayas is safe from any terror group.

He said last Tuesday’s encounter in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol was an isolated incident.

He said the public should not be alarmed, adding majority of Bohol, and the provinces of Cebu and Siquijor are secured.

“Aware na ang mga tawo (People already know about the terrorists’ presence). Knowing mga Boholanos, dili na magpabaya nga maghari nang mga tawhana didto (they won’t let those people run things over there),” he said.

Duterte offered P1 million for every information that can lead to the arrest of each of the eight ASG members.

Dela Rosa arrived at Pier 3 in Cebu City past midnight yesterday, after he accompanied Duterte in Bohol.

He said the bandits’ days are numbered after the President declared an all-out war against the ASG. KAL